Sri Lanka shares slip as financial and industrial stocks drag

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Monday, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.95% at 5,934.63 points.

** Stocks across the globe slipped on Monday, as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China curbed risk appetite.

** Shares of John Keells Holdings Plc slipped 1.9% and Lion Brewery fell 4% and were the biggest drags on the index.

** Dairy products manufacturer Kotmale Holdings Plc fell 18.35% and was the top percentage loser on the index.

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying 20.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($113,041.08) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:28 GMT, 0.06% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.5, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 0.06% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 182 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)