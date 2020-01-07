Sri Lanka shares slip as financials, consumers stocks weigh

BENGALURU, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly eight weeks, dragged by financial and consumer staples.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.72% at 6,026.09, the lowest since Nov. 15.

** Shares of liquor manufacturer Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka fell for a sixth straight session and were the top drag on the index, falling as much as 4.47%.

** Ceylinco Insurance Plc dropped nearly 7% and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co Plc slipped 3.6%.

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, adding 111.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($615,512.01) worth of shares. ** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.55 against the U.S. dollar, Refinitiv data showed.

** Equity market turnover was 1.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)