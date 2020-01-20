Sri Lanka shares slip for fourth session as consumer, financials weigh

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slid for a fourth straight session on Monday, with consumer and financial stocks accounting for a major portion of the day’s losses.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.45% at 5,906.20. The index touched a near two-week low during the session.

** The biggest percentage loser on the index was SMB Leasing Plc, which closed down 16.7%. Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide Plc was the second-biggest decliner, with a 14.3% fall.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 374.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.07 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.33 against the U.S. dollar as of 1254 GMT, nearly 0.1% weaker compared with the last session’s close of 181.15, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 489.5 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)