Sri Lanka shares slip for sixth session; rupee steady

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for the sixth straight session on Friday, dragged by consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks.

** The benchmark stock index dropped 0.5% to 5,829.21.

** It fell 1.9​% for the week and is down 4.9% for the year.

** Beer maker Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc was the top drag on the benchmark index, with a drop of 15.8%.

** Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide Plc and Browns Investments Plc were among the most heavily traded stocks by volume on the CSE index.

** Blue Diamonds ended the session flat, while Browns Investments slipped 2%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 132.5 million rupees ($730,631.38) worth of shares.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was largely unchanged​ at 10.25 million shares.

** The rupee was quoted at 181.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:42 GMT, 0.03% higher than the previous session’s close of 181.4, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 427.4 million rupees, data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)