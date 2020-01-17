Sri Lanka shares slip for third session as financials weigh

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slid for a third session on Friday, weighed down by financial stocks.

** The benchmark Sri Lankan stock index closed down 0.14% at 5,932.93.

** The country’s trade deficit in November narrowed to $762 million, central bank data showed, while it also recorded a fall in both exports and imports during the month.

** The biggest percentage loser on the index was Shalimar Estates, which closed down nearly 23%. Mercantile Shipping Company Plc, which fell 16.7% to a seven-week low, was the second-biggest decliner.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 480.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.65 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.24 against the U.S. dollar as of 1415 GMT, marginally weaker compared to the last session’s close of 181.22, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 600.2 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 181.15 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)