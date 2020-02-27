Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Sri Lanka shares snap three-day fall to close higher

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets snapped three straight sessions in the red to settle higher on Thursday, buoyed by consumer staples and financial companies.

** The benchmark stock index climbed 0.43% to 5,667.87. It has lost 7.5% so far this year.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, Nestle Lanka Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE index, gaining between 1.8% and 3.9%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 91.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($502,202.64) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 486.5 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

$1 = 181.6000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

