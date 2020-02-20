Sri Lanka shares snap two-day winning streak to end lower

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan markets fell after two straight days of gains, weighed down by financial, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.30% lower at 5,830.51. The index is down 4.9% so far this year.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 110.4% higher​ at 23.1 million.

** Sri Lanka Telecom, John Keells Holdings and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company were the biggest drags on the CSE index, falling about 2%, 0.5% and 1.2% respectively

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the CSE index were Teejay Lanka, Browns Investments and Melstacorp.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 217 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.20 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 181.55 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:46 GMT, 0.19% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 181.9, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 0.14% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was about 736 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

