Sri Lanka shares tick up, post first weekly gain in 2020

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, helped by gains in consumer stocks, with the index posting its first weekly gain since the turn of the year.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.1% at 5,991.29 and ended the week 1% higher.

** Indo Malay PLC and Dialog Finance PLC were among the top gainers, rising 24.81% and 9.6%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 253.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.40 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 181.62 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1310 GMT, 0.1% weaker compared with the last session’s close of 181.45, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 492.7 million Sri Lankan rupees, stock exchange data showed.

($1 = 181.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)