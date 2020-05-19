Sri Lankan market boosted by consumer staples, financial stocks

May 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan market closed higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, helped by a rise in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index, which is down 23.3% so far this year, closed up 2.04% at 4,701.03.

** Shares of beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc and conglomerate Melstacorp Plc were among the biggest boosts to the index, rising 15% and 10.5% respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 545.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.91 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 187.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 1158 GMT, unchanged from the previous session’s close, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)