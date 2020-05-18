Sri Lankan market lifted by consumer staples, financial stocks

May 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan market rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, boosted by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 3.78% at 4,606.85. It rose 3.8% last week and is down 24.8% for the year.

** Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc’s and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc jumped 10.4% and 12.7% respectively, and were among the biggest gainers on the index.

** Trading volume, when compared with the last full trading day, was largely unchanged at 26.06 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 399.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.13 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 187.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 1058 GMT, 0.21% stronger compared with last session’s close of 187.8, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

($1 = 187.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)