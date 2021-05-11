Sri Lankan shares boosted by financial, healthcare stocks

May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by financial, consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.11% to end at 7,143.38. The index has climbed 5.45% this year.

* Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc and conglomerate Melstacorp Plc were among the top boosts to the index, gaining 3.51% and 1.80%, respectively.

* Trading volumes fell to 84.3 million from 153.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 239.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.22 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.17 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195.5 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1112 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)