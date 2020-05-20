Sri Lankan shares break five-day win streak; consumer staple stocks weigh

May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a five-day winning streak, weighed down by consumer staple and communication services companies.

** The benchmark stock index, which has fallen 23.3% so far this year, closed down 0.97% at 4,655.22.

** Among top drags to the index were shares of conglomerate Melstacorp Plc, which fell 6.6%, and cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company, which declined 4.7%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 776 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.15 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 187 against the U.S. dollar as of 1008 GMT, 0.21% stronger compared to the previous session’s close of 187.4, according to Refinitiv data. The currency has fallen 3.14% this year.

** Equity market turnover was 1.51 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)