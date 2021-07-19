Sri Lankan shares close above 8,000 mark for first time in over 5 months

July 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares on Monday closed above the 8,000 level for the first time since Feb. 8, helped by gains in heavyweight industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.70% at 8,022.55.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were the top boosts to the index, gaining 15.6% and 4.5%, respectively.

* A total of 1,420 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the island nation's total confirmed cases to 284,932, while deaths rose by 46 to reach a total of 3,779, according to health ministry data here.

* The country has fully vaccinated about 7.65% of its population so far, according to data here from Johns Hopkins.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 439 million shares from 219.1 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 1.02 billion rupees ($5.13 million), exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 6.22 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 199.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)