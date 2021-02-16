Sri Lankan shares close at over 1-mth low as financials, industrials decline

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended at more than a month’s low on Tuesday, extending losses for a second session, hurt by declines in industrial and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index slumped 4.13% to end at 7,580.91, its lowest closing level since Jan. 13.

* Shares of Conglomerate Hayleys plunged 90.3% to be the biggest drag on the index, followed by an 18.3% fall in shares of Lanka Orix Leasing Company.

* Activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb sank nearly 91% to end the day as the top percentage loser.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 117.4 million from 134.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 371.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.91 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 4.28 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1133 GMT.

($1 = 195.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)