Sri Lankan shares close at two-week low as industrials drag

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index closed at its lowest level in two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial sectors.

** The CSE All Share Index ended 0.77% lower at 6,060.89, marking its worst daily performance since Oct. 28.

** Freight and logistics firm Expolanka Holdings PLC slid 3%, while Ceylinco Insurance PLC 2.1%.

** Telecom firm Dialog Axiata PLC dropped 2.5% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

** Meanwhile, liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC ended stronger for a second day, up 2.6%.

** Asia’s emerging markets drifted as many nations struggled to keep a lid on infections, while a broad gauge of global equities was trading down 0.4% and Europe’s major indexes,, were down 0.8%-1%.

** In Colombo, trading volume on the benchmark index fell to 92.5 million from 117.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, snapping up 87.5 million rupees ($473,228.77) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.4 billion rupees, the data further showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.9 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)