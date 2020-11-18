Sri Lankan shares close flat as industrials weigh

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares gave up early gains to close flat on Wednesday, as losses in industrial stocks offset gains in consumer goods companies.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.01% lower at 6,108.22, after rising to 6,143.34 during the session.

** Conglomerate Richard Pieris and Company PLC slid 3.9% to its lowest since Nov. 5.

** Liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC was the top boost to the index with a 3.8% jump, while Nestle Lanka PLC climbed 2.2%.

** The MSCI World index was 0.1% higher at 1013 GMT, as weak U.S. retail sales and a surge in new coronavirus cases tempered market euphoria after recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 117.8 million from 89.7 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 223.9 million rupees ($1.21 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.45 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.65 against the U.S. dollar.

($1 = 184.6500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)