Sri Lankan shares close higher as financials, industrials gain

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks

* The CSE All-Share Index rose 2.45% to close at 7,239.94 points. The index is up about 6.9% for the year.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top gainers on the index, surging 8.64% and 8.57%, respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to 107.3 million from 105.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading about 109.7 million rupees ($565,463.92) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.17 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 194 against the U.S. dollar as of 1119 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

