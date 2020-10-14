Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial, financial stocks rise

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth session in the last six trading days, helped by industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 1.50% at 5,890.13.

** Conglomerates Hayleys Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 23.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

** Freight-to-investment services provider Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top drag, falling 5.2%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 20.1% lower at 465.28 million, compared with the last full trading day.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 860.7 million rupees ($4.66 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was at 184.65 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:40 GMT, 0.16% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.35, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 5.51 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.6500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)