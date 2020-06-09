Sri Lankan shares close higher on financials, consumer boost

June 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares advanced for a second session on Tuesday, with financial and consumer stocks contributing to about half of the day’s gains.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.48% at 4,913.37.

** Shares of insurer Ceylinco Insurance Plc jumped 15.8%, while those of cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 3.8%. They were the biggest boosts to the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 623 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.37 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume was recorded at about 70.2 million, compared with 65.8 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185 against the U.S. dollar as of 1130 GMT, marginally stronger compared with last session’s close of 185.05, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

($1 = 185.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)