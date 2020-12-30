Sri Lankan shares close higher on industrial, consumer staples boost

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares notched their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, closing at a more than three-year high, helped by a rise in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.64% at 6,748.01, its highest closing level since July 2017.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 146.28 million from 59.94 million on Monday.

* Browns Investments Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 5% and 7.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 215.6 million rupees ($1.17 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185 against the U.S. dollar as of 1156 GMT, 1.33% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 187.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.75 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

