Sri Lankan shares close higher on industrials boost

April 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a three-session losing streak to close higher on Wednesday, powered by gains in the industrial and consumer staples sectors.

* The CSE All-Share Index rose about 1.1% to close at 7,433.44 points. The index has gained 9.7% so far this year.

* Conglomerate Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

* * The Sri Lankan central bank accepted bids for 36.57 billion rupees worth of treasury bills through auctions in which it offered bills worth 45 billion rupees.(bit.ly/2PcJAYS)

* The island nation also reported three deaths due to blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

* Trading volumes fell to 128.8 million from 197.1 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 149 million rupees ($780,104.71) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.96 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 191 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1206 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 191.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)