Sri Lankan shares close lower after five straight days of gains

June 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a five-session winning streak on Wednesday, as the island nation extended travel restrictions to curb rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.19% lower at 7,436.55.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

* Travel restrictions have been extended until June 14, said Shavendra Silva, Sri Lanka’s army commander and the head of the president’s COVID prevention task force.

* Sri Lanka reported 2,877 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 189,241, while deaths rose by 43 to 1,527, according to health ministry data here.

* In other news, a cargo ship carrying tonnes of chemicals sank off Sri Lanka’s west coast, fouling the country’s rich fishing waters in one of its worst-ever marine disasters.

* Trading volume fell to 75.7 million from 110.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 56.3 million rupees ($285,786.80), according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1213 GMT, 0.25% weaker than Tuesday’s close of 196.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.14 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

