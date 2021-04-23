Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials slump

April 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, as industrial stocks slumped and financials slipped.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell about 1.3% to close at 7,232.65 points. The index is up about 6.8% for the year.

* Tiles and sanitary ware maker Royal Ceramics Lanka Plc and conglomerate Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc were the top drags to the index, plunging 90.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

* According to media reports, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is set to go to Sri Lanka on April 27 on a three-day visit (bit.ly/3dHL3zB)

* Trading volumes fell to 103.9 million from 139.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading about 156 million Sri Lankan rupees ($808,290.16) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.37 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at similar levels as on Thursday at 193 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1213 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 193.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)