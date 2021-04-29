Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials weigh

April 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in industrial and material stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 0.32% to close at 7,216.70 points. The index is up about 6.5% for the year.

* Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the top drags on the index, falling 4.42% and 1.22%, respectively.

* Trading volumes fell to 100.1 million from 107.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading more than 839 million rupees ($4.28 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.52 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196 against the U.S. dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

