Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials weigh

April 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, hurt by losses in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index fell 0.12% to close at 7,208.20 points. The index was up 6.4% for the year.

* Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 7.73% and 2.93%, respectively.

* Trading volumes fell to 42.4 million from 100.1 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading more than 439 million rupees ($2.23 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.14 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197 against the U.S. dollar as of 1135 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

