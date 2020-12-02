Sri Lankan shares close near 2-1/2-yr high as financial, consumer stocks gain

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed near a 2-1/2-year high on Wednesday, extending their rally for a seventh session, supported by gains in financial and consumer stocks.

** The CSE All Share index rose 0.45% to 6,345.84, its highest closing level since June 12, 2018.

** Browns Investment was the top boost to the index, rising 3.9%, followed by Overseas Realty Ceylon and Nestle Lanka, which added 6.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the main index slipped to 111.5 million from 111.9 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 247.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.33 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.6 against the dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)