Sri Lankan shares dragged down by financial, industrial stocks

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recorded their worst session in nearly a month on Monday, dragged down by financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.5% lower at 5,150.75, marking its biggest drop since July 15.

** National Development Bank PLC slipped 2.6%, while Access Engineering PLC fell 3.3%.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC rose 1.3% and Asian Hotels and Properties Plc advanced 7.1%, helping cap losses on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 169.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($919,870.06) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 76.3 million shares from 64.4 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 671.7 million Sri Lankan rupees.

** Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.7 against the dollar as of 1147 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 184.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)