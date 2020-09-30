Sri Lankan shares edge lower as energy, industrial stocks weigh

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as industrial and energy stocks declined, although the index booked its best monthly gain in eight years.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 0.2% at 5,984.84, retreating further from an eight-month peak scaled earlier this week. For the month, the index gained 12.3%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index on Wednesday was 142.96 million, compared with 136.1 million in the last full trading session.

** Shares of Carson Cumberbatch and John Keells Holdings were the biggest drag on the index, closing down 4.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the CSE index were freight and logistics company Expolanka Holdings Plc and textile maker Hayleys Fabric Plc.

** Foreign investors were net seller in the equity market, offloading 115.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($622,877.23) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.9 against the U.S. dollar by 1113 GMT, 0.11% higher compared with previous session’s close of 185.1, according to Refinitiv data. The currency has lost 1.99% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 2.07 billion Sri Lankan rupees on Wednesday, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)