Sri Lankan shares edge lower as healthcare, telecom stocks drag

June 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, as losses in healthcare and communication services stocks offset gains in industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.10% lower at 4,790.60.

** Telecom company Dialog Axiata, Ceylon Cold Stores and Asiri hospital Holdings Plc were among the biggest drags, falling ~1%,5.6% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 2.8%, making it the biggest boost on the index.

** Trading volume on the benchmark index surged to 192.4 million from 34.9 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 732.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.94 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.09 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.8 against the U.S. dollar as of 1237 GMT, 0.11% stronger compared with last session’s close of 186, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)