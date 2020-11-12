Sri Lankan shares edge lower as materials, financials weigh

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged lower on Thursday as losses in the materials and financials sectors outweighed gains in consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.11% lower at 6,090.97.

** Ceylon Tobacco Company, the top drag on the index, fell 1.1% while shares of Commercial Bank of Ceylon shed 1.8%.

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka rose 4.5% to be the top boost on the index.

** Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) dropped 33.3% to be the top percentage decliner.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index edged up to 90.5 million from 90.2 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 100.8 million rupees ($546,193.44) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.57 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.55 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)