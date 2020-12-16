Sri Lankan shares edge up as consumer staples stocks gain

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday, resuming their winning run a day after snapping a 15-day rally, led by gains in consumer staples stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.4% at 6,655.67. It rose 0.6% in the past week and is up 8.6% for the year so far.

* Sri Lanka revised its 2020 first quarter GDP contraction to 1.65% y/y from an earlier estimate of 1.6% contraction.

* Sri Lanka Central Bank said November 2020 manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 points from 40.3 points in the previous month.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 410.41 million compared to 221.31 million on Tuesday.

* Browns Investment Plc and Brown & Company Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 13.5% and 12.5%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 192.66 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.03 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.9 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:02 GMT, 0.11% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.7, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 3.09% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 3.44 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)