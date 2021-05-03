Sri Lankan shares edge up as financials rise

May 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Monday, driven by gains in financial and consumer staples’ stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index rose 0.10% to 7,215.60. The index has climbed 6.5% this year.

* Conglomerates LOLC and Browns Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 5.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

* Trading volumes jumped to 209.5 million from 42.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 277.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.60 billion rupees, the data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 196.00 against the U.S. dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)