Sri Lankan shares end at 10-month high on industrials, financials boost

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session to end at their highest level since early January on Friday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 1.27% at 6,080.09, its highest closing mark since Jan. 3. The index added 6.2% for the week, marking its biggest weekly gain since May.

** Shares in Conglomerate Hayleys Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka gained 16% and 25%, respectively, to be the top boosts to the index.

** Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) jumped 50% to be the top percentage gainer, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon advanced 1.3%.

** CT Holdings shed 3.1%, making the company with interests in real estate and retail the top drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index slipped to 215.7 million from 217.7 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 245.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.33 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was about 5 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.45 against the U.S. dollar.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.45 against the U.S. dollar.

($1 = 184.4500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)