Sri Lankan shares end at more than 5-yr high on consumer staples boost

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than five-year high on Tuesday, recording gains for a sixth straight session, as a rally in consumer staples and industrial stocks boosted the benchmark index.

* The CSE All Share Index ended up 1.22% at 6,978.86, its highest closing level since early November 2015.

* The index gained 10.5% in 2020, its best performance since 2014.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 434.67 million on Tuesday from 380.20 million in the previous session.

* Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Browns Investments Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending 3.5% and 6.25% higher, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 369.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.97 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.50 against the U.S. dollar as of 1144 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was about 6.2 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)