Sri Lankan shares end at over 3-year high on gains in industrials, financials

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended at a more than three-year high on Monday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.29% at 6,704.89, its highest closing level since July 2017.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, however, fell to 59.94 million from 67.82 million on Thursday.

* Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and pharmaceutical company Hemas Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 1.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 102.4 million rupees ($546,133.33) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:49 GMT, 1.11% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 189.6, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.38 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 187.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)