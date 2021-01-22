Sri Lankan shares end at record high on optimism over AstraZeneca's virus vaccine nod

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Friday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks, and as investors cheered the country’s drug regulator giving emergency use approval to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 4.09% at 8,463.43. The index gained 9.4% for the week, its best weekly performance since May 2009.

* Sri Lanka’s National Medicines Regulatory Authority gave regulatory clearance for emergency use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, state minister Channa Jayasumana told reporters in Colombo.

* The island nation will receive shipments of the vaccine from India, though the exact date is unknown.

* The country has recorded 56,076 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 276 deaths, according to government data.

* Sri Lankan shares have also rallied this week after the tourism department on Monday said bit.ly/3iAdfVW it was re-opening the country to international visitors.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 590.37 million from 377.65 million in the previous session.

* Holding company Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 25% and 24.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 821.2 million rupees ($4.17 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 12.85 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 197.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)