Sri Lankan shares end five-day rally as financial, industrial stocks drop

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a five-session rally on Tuesday, pulled down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.4% lower at 5,363.21.

** Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.1%, while other top drags included Commercial Bank of Ceylon and Browns Investments, which declined 2.2% and 4%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 63.9 million, from 63.3 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 697.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.74 million) worth of shares.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.4 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)