Sri Lankan shares end flat as consumer discretionary, materials weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Monday, after closing up for three straight sessions, as losses in consumer discretionary and materials stocks offset gains in industrials and communication services.

** The benchmark stock index closed 0.005% higher at 5,946.08. It had gained 2.5% in the previous week, but is still down 2.9% for the year.

** Conglomerate John Keels Holdings Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 2.3% and 4.3%, respectively.

** Beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc and financial services provider LOLC Finance Plc were the biggest drags on the index, falling 2.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

** Index trading volume fell to 139.86 million from 195.49 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 196.4 million rupees ($1.07 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 1200 GMT, 0.08% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.54 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

