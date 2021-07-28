Sri Lankan shares end flat as financials offset gains in industrial stocks

July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Wednesday, as losses in financials and consumer staples stocks offset gains in industrials.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.05% at 8,096.98.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were among the top boosts to the index, adding 1.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

* LOLC Development Finance Plc and food and soap products maker Harischandra Mills Plc were among the top drags to the index, falling 3% and 22.2%, respectively.

* The island nation reported here 1,711 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 299,892, while deaths rose by 48 to a total of 4,195.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins showed the country had fully vaccinated about 8.29% of its population so far.

* Sri Lanka will purchase another four million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines in the first week of August, Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Wednesday.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 75.1 million shares from 146.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 129.1 million rupees ($650,377.83), exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 1.81 billion rupees, the exchange data further showed.

($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)