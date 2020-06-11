Sri Lankan shares end flat as heavyweight consumer stocks drop

June 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended flat on Thursday as losses in some heavyweight consumer stocks offset gains in other sectors.

** The CSE All Share Index closed down 0.01% at 4,917.24.

** Shares of cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc , which fell 1.5%, and liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc, down 1.4%, were the biggest drags to the index.

** Lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc was among the biggest boosts, gaining 2.8%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 989.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.35 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to about 40.5 million, compared with 35.1 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.1 against the U.S. dollar as of 1131 GMT, marginally stronger compared with last session’s close of 185.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)