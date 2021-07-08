Sri Lankan shares end flat as industrials, banks offset consumer losses

July 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Thursday after the central bank stood pat on interest rates, with gains in industrial and financial stocks offseting weakness in the consumer sector.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.03% higher at 7,811.61. It has added 0.8% so far this week.

* Sri Lanka’s central bank held key policy rates steady on Thursday while saying that disruptions due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections during the second quarter had hindered the nation’s economic recovery.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings firmed 1.8% and Lanka Orix Leasing Co added 0.9%, making them the top boosts to the index.

* But consumer stocks lost ground, with dairy products maker Kotmale Holdings sinking 17.7% to be the top drag.

* Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country increasing to 268,676 and the death toll standing at 3,351 as of Thursday, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation has so far fully vaccinated about 5.89% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 48.7 million from 55.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 467.6 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 1.24 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)