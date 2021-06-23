Sri Lankan shares end flat as losses in consumer staples offset financials' gains

June 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended nearly unchanged on Wednesday, as losses in consumer staple stocks overshadowed gains in financials.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended 0.02% lower at 7,742.14.

* Conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc was one of the major drags, falling 14.2%, while lender LOLC Development Finance rose for a seventh straight session, surging 25%.

** LOLC Development surged 121% last week and has advanced 75% so far this week.

* Sri Lanka reported 243,913 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, and 2,704 deaths, according to the health ministry data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.86% of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Wednesday.

** Pfizer’s 78,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Sri Lanka in the first three weeks of July, State Minister Channa Jayasumana said.

* Trading volume Pfizer’s to 62.2 million from 67.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 79.7 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* Equity market’s turnover was 1.55 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

