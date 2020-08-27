Sri Lankan shares end flat as telecom losses offset consumer gains

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Thursday as losses in communication services shares offset gains in consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.04% lower at 5,333.32.

** Battery importer Laxapana Batteries Plc’s shares gained 25%, a top boost to the index.

** Communication services provider Dialog Axiata Plc fell about 1% and food products maker Convenience Foods (Lanka) Plc shed 7.7%, among the top drags.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 50.8 million, from 62.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 373.53 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.01 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 2.2 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.90 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)