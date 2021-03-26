Sri Lankan shares end flat; consumer stocks gain, healthcare slips

March 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended largely unchanged on Friday, as a rise in consumer staples stocks was offset by declines in those of healthcare and communication services.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended down 0.02% at 7,097.39. The index ended the week with a 3.55% gain.

* Sampath Bank Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the top boosts to the index on Friday, gaining 3.5% and 5% respectively.

* Conglomerate LOLC and LOLC Development Finance Plc were the top drags, slipping 1.4% and 6.7% respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 66 million from 114.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 159 million Sri Lankan rupees ($801,008) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.50 against the dollar as of 1215 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)