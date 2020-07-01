Financials
Sri Lankan shares end flat; financials, telecoms decline

July 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Wednesday, as declines in financial and telecom stocks offset gains from consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.02% at 5148.41.

** Investment firm Bukit Darah PLC rose 9.5% and was the biggest boost on the index, while Ceylinco Insurance PLC , which fell 14.2%, was the biggest drag.

** Shares of Ceylon Tea Services PLC surged 11.7% and was among the top boosts on the index.

** Sentiment around the world was weighed by surging coronavirus cases in the United States.

** New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 421.1 million rupees worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 32.3 million from 42.6 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was about 1.10 billion rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186.15 against the U.S. dollar as of 1230 GMT.

