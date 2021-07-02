Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

July 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staple and industrial stocks, but the main index logged its first weekly loss in six.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.23% at 7,746.56. It fell 0.8% for the week.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Browns Investments Plc were top boosts to the index, rising 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka reported 260,972 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and 3,120 deaths, according to the health ministry's data here.

* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 4.94% of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Friday.

* About one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine have reached Sri Lanka and the country’s president has directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in the Western Province, before July 31, according to the president’s media unit news releases.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 53 million from 73.6 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 505.9 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 1.78 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)