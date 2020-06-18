Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer stocks gain

June 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares notched a three-month high on Thursday, ending higher for a third straight session, helped by gains in consumer staples.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.38% at 4,976.98, its highest level since March 12.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc was the biggest boost to the index, gaining 3.1%, while beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores PLC ended up 4.37%.

** Oil palm cultivator Shalimar Estates slid 21.2% and was the biggest drag on the index.

** The release of economic growth data for the first quarter has been pushed to June 24, according to the government’s statistics website.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 504.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.71 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to about 37.6 million, compared with 80.8 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.55 against the U.S. dollar as of 1121 GMT, 0.08% weaker compared with last session’s close of 186.40, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)