Financials
June 23, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending a streak of gains to six straight sessions, driven by a rise in financial and consumer stocks.

** The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.72% at 5,083.07.

** Insurance underwriting firm Ceylinco Insurance Plc and beer brewer Lion Brewery (Celion) Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 12.9% and 10%, respectively.

** Investment company Browns Investments Plc and information and technology solutions provider Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the biggest drags, falling 13.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 361.7 mln rupees ($1.94 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 83.2 million from 38.7 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.61 billion rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee ended at 186.60 against the dollar on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below