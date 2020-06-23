Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

June 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending a streak of gains to six straight sessions, driven by a rise in financial and consumer stocks.

** The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.72% at 5,083.07.

** Insurance underwriting firm Ceylinco Insurance Plc and beer brewer Lion Brewery (Celion) Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 12.9% and 10%, respectively.

** Investment company Browns Investments Plc and information and technology solutions provider Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the biggest drags, falling 13.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 361.7 mln rupees ($1.94 mln) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume rose to 83.2 million from 38.7 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.61 billion rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee ended at 186.60 against the dollar on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)