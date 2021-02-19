Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks gain

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, notching gains for a third straight session, driven by a rise in financial and consumer stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended 0.80% higher at 7,797.94.

* However, the index closed 2.34% lower for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly loss.

* Browns Investments added 9.1%, the biggest boost on the index, while shares of Lanka Orix Leasing company closed 2.6% higher.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka added 3.4%, also among the top boosts.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 199.5 million from 123.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 329.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.69 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1052 GMT.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)