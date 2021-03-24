Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, industrial stocks gain

March 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, with gains in financial and industrial stocks helping the country’s main index extend gains for a third straight session.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 2.24% at 7,135.84.

* Browns Investments and LOLC were the top boosts to the index, rising 12.5% and 5%, respectively.

* Tess Agro and Industrial Asphalts jumped 25% each, to be the top percentage gainers on the index.

* Trading volume rose to 67.4 million from 29.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 337.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.70 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.56 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.5 against the dollar as of 1116 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 198.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)